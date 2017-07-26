Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

As President Donald Trump attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, proposes a budget that is the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich since the end of the Civil War, and denies the rights of immigrants and religious minorities, a group of evangelical leaders was photographed laying hands on him. When the Rev. Barber wrote an open letter to the clergy involved, his critique of “praying” for someone who is “preying” on the poor struck a nerve. One response reads: Ad Policy

I totally reject the idea that some of the folks have promoted that unless you believe in big government redistribution of money from one group of people to another that somehow you are not following the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That is just absurd. There is no teaching in Christ’s ministry in which He advocates for government to care for the poor. Every message in His ministry is a call to individual Christians and, by implication, churches, to do that.

We want to refute the statement that there are not clear teachings on the responsibility of society to pass policies that end poverty. As preachers and biblical scholars, it is imperative that we lean on the Bible and teach and preach to all what it really says about the poor, economic justice, and what believers are required to do to obey God. As people committed to justice and love, we must stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us in the struggle for equality and freedom to learn and affirm that ending poverty and systemic racism is possible.

Indeed, the Bible does not offer individual responses or solutions to society’s problems, but instead offers social responses and solutions. The books of Deuteronomy and Leviticus, written for leaders in society, discuss the policies and programs they are commanded to put in place to follow the will of God on caring for the stranger, on releasing captives, on providing for the poor. In fact, the whole of the Bible—starting with Genesis and ending in Revelation—has the arc of justice. Anti-poverty programs run through it. Indeed, the Bible does not offer individual responses or solutions to society’s problems, but instead offers social responses and solutions.

This arc starts with the exodus and manna, which is most likely a response to Joseph and the Pharaoh's setting up a system where a few religious and political leaders amassed great wealth at the expense of the people, as God's plan is for society to be organized around meeting the needs of the people. It runs through Deuteronomy and the legal codes, which describe how society and our political and religious leaders are supposed to release slaves, forgive debts, pay people what they deserve, and distribute funds to the needy. It then continues through the prophets who insist that the way to love and honor God is to promote programs that uplift the poor and marginalized, and who decry those with religious and political power who cloak oppression in religious terms and heretical theology.