Stephen Miller’s draft of Donald Trump’s original “screed” Ad Policy

explaining James Comey’s firing is now in the hands of the

special counsel.—News reports

He thrived as being who you’d need

If you had need to write a screed.

Will he still love this sort of writing

If Robert Mueller starts indicting?