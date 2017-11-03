Every October, campaign signs crop up in the front-yard gardens of my leafy Brooklyn neighborhood. love trumps hate, they declared a year ago. I wasn’t, and am not, so sure it does. But at least it was an argument. The same cannot be said for the signs that began appearing last week: constitutional convention: vote no! Ad Policy The Opposing Argument A New York Constitutional Convention Could Threaten the State’s Progressive Fabric Bob Master

In content and color—black and white with a hint of red—they resembled those once-ubiquitous T-shirts of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, and, as it happens, the messages of the discredited DARE campaign and the coalition against a New York state constitutional convention are pretty much the same: Don’t even think about it. You aren’t responsible enough to handle it. Just say no.

On November 7, residents across the Empire State—well, at least a few of them; we have one of the lowest voter-turnout rates in the country—will render a verdict on Proposal 1, which asks whether New York should have a convention to amend its constitution. By law, the question is put to voters every 20 years. Last time, in 1997, they declined, 63 to 37 percent. The most recent state constitutional convention was in 1967, but voters rejected the proposed changes, largely because worthy reforms like free college tuition were packaged together with a provision empowering the state to fund religious schools.

Before that, the last convention was in 1938, and it enshrined several important welfare protections and guaranteed pensions for state workers. To defend those perks, public-sector unions have taken the lead in a broad coalition called New Yorkers Against Corruption, which is campaigning against a new convention (and which put those signs on my neighbors’ lawns). It includes some 150 separate organizations from all across the political spectrum: the Working Families Party and the Conservative Party, groups for and against abortion, the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP and the Bronx GOP. Though for varying and often conflicting reasons, they all believe the status quo in the state isn’t so bad as to warrant a new convention. “Politicians, lobbyists and special interest groups will hijack a constitutional convention and game the system for themselves,” warns the group’s website—a statement that’s more than a little disingenuous coming from a coalition of politicians, lobbyists, and special-interest groups.