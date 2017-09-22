Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election, gun sales resumed a years-long sales slump that started before Barack Obama entered the White House. Stocks in all the major gun companies plummeted after the election, and sales have not come close to returning to Obama-era heights. Ad Policy

One way the gun industry has tried to revamp its image and boost sales is by presenting guns, particularly small handguns, as effective, common-sense tools for self-protection. Many gun manufacturers have shifted from heavily marketing military-style assault weapons to instead rolling out small handguns that are explicitly pitched as citizen self-defense weapons. This campaign has been aimed heavily at potential female customers—the National Rifle Association has a “NRA Women” program, which offers free training to “female gun enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels,” and on NRATV, there is a popular series called Armed & Fabulous. The NRA recently hired Dana Loesch as a spokesperson in an effort not to have only grizzled old men like Charlton Heston and Wayne LaPierre as the public faces of the group.

At the 2016 Republican National Convention, the NRA’s top lobbyist, Chris Cox, used his valuable prime-time speaking slot to drive this very pitch home. “Imagine a young mother at home with her baby, when a violent predator kicks the door in,” he said. “The police will do their best to get there quickly, but their average response time is 11 minutes. So the question is, should she be able to defend herself with a firearm in her own home? Of course.”

That view of guns—as a protection blanket for women—has never resembled reality, and a new study underscores how wrong it is. In 2015, women were over 100 times more likely to be murdered by a man with a gun than to use it to kill a man in self-defense.