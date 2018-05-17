Every day, Trump makes the world less safe; Monday was a big one. Amy Wilentz comments on Ivanka and Jared—and Sheldon Adelson—dedicating the new American embassy in Jerusalem while the Israeli military killed 60 Palestinians during a mass nonviolent protest at the Gaza border. Amy was Jerusalem correspondent for The New Yorker and wrote the novel Martyrs’ Crossing about Palestinians and Israelis. Ad Policy

Also: There are 219,000 women in prison in the United States—Rachel Kushner’s new novel, The Mars Room, is a story about one of them. She explains the mix of fact and imagination that went into the book.

Plus: More than 4,400 African Americans were murdered by white mobs between 1877 and 1950—that’s the conclusion of the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit legal center. The new National Memorial for Peace and Justice, in Montgomery, Alabama, is dedicated to the victims; it opened last month. Patricia J. Williams, a longtime columnist for The Nation, comments.