The celebration of the journalist Nat Hentoff’s life, last Friday, began on an unexpected note. His daughter Miranda and granddaughter Ruby performed a song about a dream—actually, three recurring dreams—that he had as his health was declining last fall. Each dream was the same: God visited Nat in his kitchen and told him that, although he was a good person, he could get into heaven only if he believed. The dreams, Miranda said, were “a little puzzling” to her father, whom she called an “avowed and proud life-long atheist.” Ad Policy

Hentoff, who had written for The Village Voice for 50 years, primarily about jazz and civil liberties, died at age 91 on January 7. The memorial, at St. Peter’s Church on Manhattan’s East Side, was—dream and venue notwithstanding—not a religious affair. There were musical performances; remembrances from those who knew him, especially jazz musicians and free-speech advocates; and a panel discussion. So Nat’s spirit of uncompromising and freewheeling dispute was very much in evidence.

Donald Trump has been raging, of course, that the free press is “the enemy of the American people.” And walking in, I half-expected Hentoff, the great civil libertarian, to rise up and take Trump down, brandishing the First Amendment.

In fact, whether on the First Amendment or eventually on thornier issues like abortion—he was pro-life—Hentoff could be an absolutist. Nat was “a free-speech purist,” constitutional attorney John Whitehead said during the panel discussion. “Anyone who says the press is the enemy is the enemy.” Related Article Nat Hentoff, Freedom Fighter Richard Kreitner

Nat’s fierce love for jazz underlay his devotion to free speech, and vice versa. In fact, for him, they were made of the same stuff. “The Constitution and jazz are my main reasons for being,” Nat said in the 2013 documentary about his life by journalist David Lewis, The Pleasures of Being Out of Step, a clip of which was shown at the event. “The reason we have jazz, the reason we have anything worthwhile, is the fact that we’re a free people, and that comes about because of James Madison and those improvisers.”

The service was highlighted with two piano solos. Ninety-year-old jazz pianist Randy Weston played a rendition of “Berkshire Blues” (he said he and Nat became friends in the Berkshires), and the young pianist Joe Alterman performed “Gaslight,” a song composed by Erroll Garner. During the discussion, Alterman, who got to know Hentoff while studying at NYU, recalled that Nat “said jazz was the perfect representation of democracy.”