Work: There isn’t yet a chicken that can turn itself into a McNugget. You need workers to do that and, like many food -system workers, they’re among the most poorly paid employees in America. About half of the 30 jobs with the lowest median hourly wage in America are in the food system. Forevery dollar McDonald’s spends on McNuggets, workers get two cents. Some processing facilities use prison labor. One drug-rehab facility is facing a suit from the ACLU for sending its patients to chicken-processing plants in Oklahoma and Arkansas to work for free as “therapy.” For these wages, workers’ bodies suffer occupational illnesses at rates five times higher than those seen at regular jobs, seven times higher for carpal-tunnel syndrome, 10 times higher for repetitive-strain injury. This is perhaps unsurprising, when workers attend machines with nicknames like “fat suckers” and “neck breakers.” Yet rates of profit are unsatisfactory, and the industry is lobbying the US Department of Agriculture to increase the speed at which birds are sped down the production line, from 140 birds per minute to 175 birds per minute and, ultimately, to no speed limit at all. Current Issue View our current issue

Care: What happens to these workers’ bodies when they’re too broken to return to work? Disability and workers’-comp regulations might have provided some cushion for a lifetime of disability, but, as one ProPublica investigation found, those regulations have consistently been undermined, state by state, by firms like Tyson, one of America’s largest chicken processors. So who is it that does the care? In America, as globally, the majority of caregivers are women.

Food: Cheap care isn’t the only thing that is required to pick up the pieces after the exploitation of line work. The nugget is itself part of an arsenal of cheap food that allows low-wage workers and their families to eat, when supplemented with government assistance. The Overseas Development Institute observes a general trend that processed food is increasing in price far less than fresh fruit and vegetables. We’re moving to a world where only the wealthy can afford to eat five fresh fruits or vegetables a day.

Money: Cheap food is the corollary of not just cheap work, cheap care, and cheap nature but cheap money. The National Chicken Council is proud that “the industry today remains free of domestic subsidies.” But that’s true only of direct subsidies, cash given by the government directly to the chicken industry. Every step along the way, though, there are freebies. Cheap nature to reap and pollute, low wages, cheap food and care are all indirect subsidies. This is in addition, for instance, to the cheap feed that the birds get, a subsidy equivalent to $1.25 billion a year. But these businesses also depend on cheap money, cash offered at low interest rates. In order for KFC to exist in the United States, fast food needs low-interest loans and concessions. Franchises are considered small businesses and so are given loans of up to $2 million by the Small Business Administration.

Energy: Cheap energy is, of course, part of the story. Subsidies and tax breaks are what make it possible for nearly half the exploitation of oil in the United States to be profitable at $50 per barrel. In order for chickens not to die and freeze, you need access to propane, cheap fossil fuel to heat the barns. And, of course, the real planetary consequences of our fossil-fuel economy aren’t taken into consideration.

Lives: And perhaps the most pernicious part of this story of cheap things is that there are certain classes of people who are considered disposable. Look at who works in the US poultry industry: disproportionately women and the people of color on the production line. The disposability of certain bodies, the prevalence of white supremacy and patriarchy is a feature of the industry. Perhaps nothing captures our current state of affairs better than this picture of one awful orange product of patriarchy, chauvinism, and capitalism being eaten by another.

While this picture is bleak, social movements are building links across cheap things. Unions of food workers march for climate justice, farmers’ movements resist patriarchy, first nations win reparations and show what new relations to foodways might look like. Search, and you’ll find them. It’s no mystery that there’ll need to be a great deal of organizing necessary for change, but these movements offer a taste of what it might be to live in a world without industrial agriculture. And that, surely, is something to savor.