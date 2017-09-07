When I was three

I saw baby Buddha

in an apple tree by the Hudson

When we grew up

Buddha climbed down from his apple tree

And took the New York Central Railroad

down the Hudson into Manhattan

to Grand Central Station

And took the Times Square Shuttle

and then another subway downtown

And got out at Wall Street

And disappeared forever

into the New York Stock Exchange

Although some say he has been sighted

Working in the bowels of the system

to enlighten everyone

as to how to live

like Sidhartha

without money