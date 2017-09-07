When I was three
I saw baby Buddha
in an apple tree by the Hudson
When we grew up
Buddha climbed down from his apple tree
And took the New York Central Railroad
down the Hudson into Manhattan
to Grand Central Station
And took the Times Square Shuttle
and then another subway downtown
And got out at Wall Street
And disappeared forever
into the New York Stock Exchange
Although some say he has been sighted
Working in the bowels of the system
to enlighten everyone
as to how to live
like Sidhartha
without money
A Buddha Sighting
