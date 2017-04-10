Most Popular

In contrast, Thompson is following the Sanders campaign model of relying on small donations. More than 95 percent of the Democrat’s donations come from individuals, and he has gotten little help from DC Democrats who have not, for the most part, taken the Kansas contest seriously. Mimicking the Sanders campaign in 2016, the Thompson average donation is $25, and his campaign says the money’s coming mostly from Kansas.

Estes has all the advantages: He’s the elected state treasurer of Kansas, he’s a career politician with strong ties to special-interest groups in Kansas and Washington, and he’s a Republican running in a district that has sent Republicans to Congress for decades. His wife, Susan, is a longtime Republican operative who until last year was the Kansas-based field director for the Koch brothers–backed Americans for Prosperity.

But Thompson has mounted a muscular campaign that emphasizes his military service, his gun ownership, his economic populism, and his respect for immigrants, civil rights, and women's rights. While Estes, a Trump elector last year, defends the president and unpopular Kansas Republican Governor Sam Brownback, Thompson calls the special election "a referendum on Trump's policies and Brownback's policies." That full-spectrum opposition to right-wing policies at the national and state levels reflects the understanding of progressives who argue that conservative donors have put their stamp on every level of politics.

“It is not just our district or state that needs to be concerned about this election. This election is literally about a man who wants to take the failed policies of the Brownback administration and nationalize them,” says Thompson. “We have shown why trickle-down economics don’t work, we have shown his policies have failed. They have been disastrous for our state.”

Sanders reinforced that message when he came to Kansas in February and addressed 1,500 Kansas Democrats and their allies. The senator described Kansas as “ground zero for trickle-down economics.” He also told Kansans that, despite the odds in what has been an overwhelmingly Republican state in recent years, “We can defeat the Trump agenda. We can create a progressive America if millions of people stand up and fight back.”

Thompson, who introduced Sanders at the February gathering, wears his endorsement from Our Revolution, the group Sanders backers formed last year, as a badge of honor. Along with a growing number of first-time candidates this year, he says: “Bernie Sanders’ message spoke to me. He talked about progressive values. He talked about health care for all. He talked about returning the working class to prominence in this country.”

Thompson is running an uphill race in 2017. But like Sanders in 2016, he has gained traction by proposing a new politics that’s “good for everyone instead of just the rich and powerful.”