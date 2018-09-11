Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

On September 14, 2001, three days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans observed a National Day of Prayer. President George W. Bush’s proclamation establishing the day cites Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” I remember the comforting effect of a nation gathering to grieve, as vigils and prayer services were held from the National Cathedral to the one I attended at my home parish in suburban Detroit. At the same time, because I was freshly graduated from college and exploring a call to ordained ministry, I was deeply curious about what faith leaders would say at such a horrible moment. I thought there would be healing words of sympathy for the victims and their families—and there were. I thought there would be reassurances of God’s presence in our times of need—and there were those too. Ad Policy

I also thought there would be a strong message that this was our time as people of faith to put our values to the test and to be advocates for peace—but there were not.

A few verses deeper into Matthew 5, Jesus says, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” This is one of the most difficult of spiritual teachings, and yet 17 years after the tragedy of 9/11, it is time to ask: Would we be better off today had we sought to love our enemies and not destroy them?

Loving one’s enemies is not the same as excusing their actions. The attacks on 9/11 were a terrible sin, and almost two decades later, Americans must give thanks to the smart and brave people who strive every day to keep us safe from similar tragedies.

But in spite of trillions of dollars spent and the massive mobilization of the US government, we have yet to see ultimate victory in the “war on terror”—and it should now be clear that we never will. This war on a concept, rather than a traditional adversary, was launched on the premise that the defeat of external enemies would be both retributive justice and prevention of future threats. Yet the most measurable results of this many-fronted war are some 8,000 American military casualties, the rise of ISIS and a monstrous Syrian regime, and continuing instability in Baghdad and Kabul. This has always been a war that could only yield suffering without the hope of victory, waged at the cost of, among other things, almost 200,000 civilians who could hardly be called enemies.